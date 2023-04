Euroleague: Ποινή-χάδι πέντε αγωνιστικών ο Γιαμπουσέλε, δύο στον Πάντερ

HUGE BRAWL just went down in Wizink Center between Partizan and Real Madrid players 😱 #EuroLeague pic.twitter.com/wkpzyIQTcM

The EuroLeague has released its verdict regarding the fight between Real Madrid and Partizan.



Guerschon Yabusele received the strictest punishment, 3 other players got penalized as well:https://t.co/ovuN5tVgF5