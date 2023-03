Μαρτίνεζ για την περίφημη χειρονομία: «Δεν είμαι περήφανος γι' αυτό, με προκάλεσαν οι συμπαίκτες μου»

Emiliano Martinez made his international debut for Argentina 🇦🇷 on June 3, 2021 against Chile.



🏆 2021 Copa America Champion

🏆 2022 Finalissima Champion

🏆 2022 World Cup Champion



He’s also won the Golden Glove both at the Copa America and World Cup. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/eDJc6CziPt