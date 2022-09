Eurobasket 2022, Τουρκία - Γεωργία: Ξύλο και αποβολές, απειλεί να αποχωρήσει η Τουρκία

Glomex Player(40599w16ki4e70hs, v-cmnu3ghqqfdd)

Per the Turkish national team, Furkan Korkmaz was ATTACKED in the locker rooms. @TBF vice-president Omer Onan: "If the security camera footage don't come to us, We will leave this tournament" #Eurobasket2022