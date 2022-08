Έτοιμος να φορέσει τη φανέλα του Άγιαξ ο Βλαχοδήμος

Ajax are now closing in on Odysseas Vlachodīmos deal with Benfica. Full agreement in place and now trying to get it signed before the deadline [today, 23.59 in 🇳🇱]. 🚨⚪️🔴 #Ajax



First call August 21: Vlachodimos was main option for Ajax ⤵️ https://t.co/jlqlsQHjFq