«Η FIFA δεν έχει τα αρχ@@@@@ να περάσει τη Ρωσία στο Μουντιάλ άνευ αγώνα», δήλωσε ο Σέζνι

Wojciech Szczesny: “We [Poland] won’t play against Russia at the World Cup, that’s for sure. Let’s see if FIFA will have balls to give Russia the World Cup by forfait - I don’t think so”, he told DAZN. 🇵🇱 #Poland



“I’m proud of my teammates. We’re on same point all together”. pic.twitter.com/FJ1Cy4CYX1