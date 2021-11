Δένδιας: Παράδειγμα για χώρες της περιοχής η οριοθέτηση θαλασσίων ζωνών με την Ιταλία

#Vatican: FM @NikosDendias was received by the #HolySee Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Paroli, reaffirming excellent 🇬🇷🇻🇦 relations. Constructive discussion on bilateral®ional issues, ahead of his Holiness Pope Francis @Pontifex visit to Greece in December pic.twitter.com/XYw8Q0aW1j