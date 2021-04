Γιατί απασφάλισε ο Δένδιας - Το παρασκήνιο της «έκρηξης» μπροστά στον Τσαβούσογλου

Greek FM Dendias to his Turkish counterpart in Ankara: • Turkey has violated our sovereign rights by flying over Greece 400 times, over Greek soil, Mevlüt, over Greek soil! • After last year's incidents, Turkey should not try to teach Greece anynthing. pic.twitter.com/W82tGFvv5Z

And the fire 🔥 continues, here’s part 2 of the conference. The funniest part is in the end when the Greek FM - after all the beating - says to his Turkish counterpart : “I hope after this, you won't cancel dinner cause I am very hungry” 🤣😜 pic.twitter.com/rLSBHwGIj5