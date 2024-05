#FURIOSA Weekend Box Office Update:-



USA/Canada- $25.6M

Worldwide- $58.9M

Film Budget- $168M



This marks the worst Memorial Day weekend result in 43 years.



For comparison, the previous installment, "Mad Max: Fury Road," grossed $45.4 million in 2015, which is about $61 million…