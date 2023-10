Paul McCartney’s Animated ‘High in the Clouds’ Finds Director, Writer: Toby Genkel will direct the feature film adaptation of the iconic rocker’s 2005 novel from a screenplay by Jon Croker, with pre-production to… https://t.co/lWzVl74HB9 #AWN #AnimationWorldNetwork #Animation pic.twitter.com/iwJKhUAkIz