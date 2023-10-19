Παρίσι-MTV Awards: Ακυρώνονται τα ευρωπαϊκά μουσικά βραβεία - Φοβούνται για τρομοκρατική επίθεση
GALA
Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ Γαλλία MTV Ακύρωση Παρίσι

Παρίσι-MTV Awards: Ακυρώνονται τα ευρωπαϊκά μουσικά βραβεία - Φοβούνται για τρομοκρατική επίθεση

Εν μέσω της εμπόλεμης κατάστασης σε Ισραήλ και Γάζα

mtv-awards-eu-arthrou
UPD: 1 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Ο πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ κρούει τον κώδωνα του κινδύνου σε ολόκληρη την Ευρώπη. Η καταστροφική σύρραξη ανάμεσα σε Ισραήλ και Παλαιστίνη στάθηκε αφορμή για να ληφθούν πολλά προληπτικά μέτρα, ενώ παράλληλα, έχουν ακυρωθεί πολλές προγραμματισμένες εκδηλώσεις.

Στο Παρίσι, ακύρωσαν τα 30ά MTV Europe Music Awards, που επρόκειτο να πραγματοποιηθούν στο Paris Nord Villepinte στις 5 Νοεμβρίου.

Το απόγευμα της Παρασκευής 19 Οκτωβρίου κυκλοφόρησε η είδηση, με τα γαλλικά πρακτορεία ενημέρωσης, να εκφράζουν την ανησυχία του κράτους για το ενδεχόμενο η Γαλλία να γίνει στόχος των τρομοκρατών, ειδικά μετά τη δολοφονία ενός δασκάλου από έναν 20χρονο Τσετσένο πρόσφυγα και μια παρολίγον επίθεση σε άλλο σχολείο.

Ανάμεσα στους υποψηφίους των φετινών βραβείων είναι η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ, η Μάιλι Σάιρους, οι Metallica, οι Måneskin και άλλα μεγάλα ονόματα του μουσικού πενταγράμμου.

Αναλυτικά η λίστα των υποψηφίων

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΤΡΑΓΟΥΔΙ
Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
Jung Kook feat. Latto – "Seven"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – "Bongos"
Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"
Little Simz – "Gorilla"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo – "vampire"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΗΣ
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΗ ΣΥΝΕΡΓΑΣΙΑ
Central Cee x Dave – "Sprinter"
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – "Baby Don't Hurt Me"
KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage – "Creepin'"
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"
Rema with Selena Gomez – "Calm Down"

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΝΕΟΣ ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΗΣ
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΠΟΠ ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΗΣ
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ AFROBEAT ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΗΣ
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Rema

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΡΟΚ ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΗΣ
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Måneskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΛΑΤΙΝ ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΗΣ
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA
Shakira

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ K-POP ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΗΣ
FIFTY FIFTY
Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΕΝΑΛΛΑΚΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΗΣ
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds to Mars
YUNGBLUD

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ELECTRONIC ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΗΣ
Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ ΧΙΠ ΧΟΠ ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΗς
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟΣ R&B ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΗΣ
Chlöe
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ LIVE
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ PUSH
November 2022: Flo Milli
December 2022: Reneé Rapp
January 2023: Sam Ryder
February 2023: Armani White
March 2023: FLETCHER
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
May 2023: Ice Spice
June 2023: FLO
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
August 2023: Kaliii
September 2023: GloRilla
October 2023: Benson Boone

Ο ΚΑΛΛΙΤΕΧΝΗΣ ΜΕ ΤΟΥΣ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΟΥΣ ΦΑΝ 
Anitta
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift

ΚΑΛΥΤΕΡΟ ΣΥΓΚΡΟΤΗΜΑ
aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER



Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Βαθαίνει η κόντρα Κωνσταντοπούλου-Χουρδάκη: «Μου ζητήθηκε να συμφωνήσω να παραδώσω την έδρα»

Ισραήλ: Μετατρέπει τα άρματα μάχης για να τα προστατεύσει από τα drones της Χαμάς

Στέφανος Κασσελάκης και Τάιλερ: Σήμερα ο γάμος του ζευγαριού στη Νέα Υόρκη
UPD: 1 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Thema Insights

Ενδυναμώνοντας τις τοπικές παρεχόμενες υπηρεσίες Υγείας: Οι Δράσεις της Ελληνικός Χρυσός

Ενδυναμώνοντας τις τοπικές παρεχόμενες υπηρεσίες Υγείας: Οι Δράσεις της Ελληνικός Χρυσός

Σημαντικές κοινωνικές επενδύσεις στον τομέα της υγείας για την ενίσχυση και υποστήριξη των τοπικών υπηρεσιών καθώς και τη βελτίωση της προσβασιμότητας των πολιτών σε αυτές.

Αθανάσιος Μίχος: «Εμβολιασμός, η πιο αποδοτική επένδυση στη Δημόσια Υγεία»

Το ΘΕΜΑ και οι ιστοσελίδες protothema.gr και ygeiamou.gr  αναδεικνύουν την αξία του εμβολιασμού, της πλέον αποτελεσματικής παρέμβασης Δημόσιας Υγείας για την πρόληψη ασθενειών, μέσα από σειρά άρθρων που υπογράφουν έγκριτοι επιστήμονες. Διαβάστε το άρθρο του Αθανάσιου Μίχου, καθηγητή Παιδιατρικής Λοιμωξιολογίας της Ιατρικής Σχολής ΕΚΠΑ

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης