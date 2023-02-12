Brit Awards 2023: Θρίαμβος Χάρι Στάιλς, κατέκτησε και τις 4 κατηγορίες που ήταν υποψήφιος - Δείτε βίντεο
Το βρετανικό indie rock συγκρότημα Wet Leg κέρδισε δυο βραβεία - Η Μπιγιονσέ κυριάρχησε στις διεθνείς κατηγορίες
Ο 29χρονος Άγγλος τραγουδιστής κατάφερε να κατακτήσει και τις τέσσερις κατηγορίες στις οποίες ήταν υποψήφιος και συγκεριμένα αυτές για τον Βρετανό Καλλιτέχνη της Χρονιάς, το Βρετανικό Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς για το «Harry’s House», το Βρετανικό Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς για το «As It Was» τον Καλύτερο Pop/R&B Καλλιτέχνη.
🖤@Harry_Styles reflecting on his 4 BRIT Award wins is everything #BRITs pic.twitter.com/QaUPmcWv1v— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 12, 2023
Το βρετανικό indie rock συγκρότημα Wet Leg, κέρδισε δυο βραβεία από τις τέσσερις κατηγορίες που ήταν υποψήφιο, για το Βρετανικό Συγκρότημα της Χρονιάς και τον Καλύτερο Νέο Καλλιτέχνη.
Η Μπιγιονσέ κυριάρχησε στις διεθνείς κατηγορίες των BRIT Awards 2023, η οποία κέρδισε δύο βραβεία: για τον Διεθνή Καλλιτέχνη της Χρονιάς, το Καλύτερο Διεθνές Τραγούδι με το «Break My Soul».
A message from our International Artist of the year, @Beyonce! 🙌 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/xK5bCO6OZK— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023
Οι FLO έγιναν το πρώτο γυναικείο συγκρότημα που κερδίζει το Rising Star Award των BRIT Awards και το και το πρώτο συγκρότημα μετά τους Florence + The Machine το 2009.
Άλλοι νικητές ήταν οι Μπέκυ Χιλλ και «The 1975» .
Οικοδεσπότης των BRIT Awards 2023 ήταν για ακόμα μία χρονιά ο Μο Γκίλιγκαν, ο stand up κωμικός που έχει στο ενεργητικό του πολυάριθμα βραβεία και υποψηφιότητες και sold-out περιοδείες.
Hostest with the Mo-stest 🔥 @MoTheComedian #BRITs pic.twitter.com/ebR0F6XpUe— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023
ΟΙ ΝΙΚΗΤΕΣ ΤΩΝ BRIT AWARDS 2023
Album of the Year
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language
Fred Again – Actual Life 3
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
BIG congratulations to @Harry_Styles for winning #BRITs Mastercard Album of the Year 🏆 @BRITs #Priceless pic.twitter.com/pZj2YjsG9Z— MastercardUK (@MastercardUK) February 11, 2023
Artist of the Year
Harry Styles - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Stormzy
It's official, @Harry_Styles is your Artist of the Year in partnership with @YouTube Shorts 👏 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/PhdDBz8jsx— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023
British Group
Wet Leg – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
The BRITs Group of the Year is @wetlegband 🎵 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/JJPOFdT19a— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023
Best New Artist
Wet Leg – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
A huge congrats to @wetlegband, who win Best New Artist ✨ #BRITs pic.twitter.com/MXGarPXBQl— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023
Song of the Year
Harry Styles – “As It Was” - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Aitch and Ashanti – “Baby”
Cat Burns – “Go”
Dave – “Starlight”
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – “Merry Christmas”
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – “BOTA (Baddest of Them All)”
George Ezra – “Green Green Grass”
Lewis Capaldi – “Forget Me”
LF System – “Afraid to Feel”
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Congrats to @Harry_Styles for winning Song of the Year with Mastercard 🥳️@BRITs #BRITs #Priceless pic.twitter.com/a0cFufgmXv— MastercardUK (@MastercardUK) February 11, 2023
International Artist of the Year
Beyoncé – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Let's hear it for @Beyonce, International Artist of the Year #BRITs pic.twitter.com/7DHh7fXR9J— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023
International Group of the Year
Fontaines DC – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Blackpink
Drake and 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Gabriels
Congratulations to @fontainesdublin, they're your International Group of the Year winners! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/y07bFaa92n— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023
International Song of the Year
Beyonce – “Break My Soul” – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – “Peru”
Cast of Disney’s Encanto – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Gayle – “ABCDEFU”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott – “Where Are You Now”
One Republic – “I Ain’t Worried”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
🎶 @Beyonce's 'BREAK MY SOUL' is International Song of the Year! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/wWhyP4nmfL— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023
Alt/Rock (voted for by the public)
The 1975 – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
The winner of Best Rock/Alternative Act is... @the1975 🖤 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/eXWSqqr1LO— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023
Hip-hop/grime/rap (voted for by the public)
Aitch – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
The winner of Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act is @OfficialAitch! 🔥 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/4sItIFBB15— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023
Dance (voted for by the public)
Becky Hill –ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
The winner of Best Dance Act is @BeckyHill! 🪩 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/G10cePVHxZ— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023
Pop/R&B (voted for by the public)
Harry Styles –ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Sam Smith
The 2023 Best Pop/R&B Act is @Harry_Styles! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/d2TcoBJYGg— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023
Rising Star
Flo –ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Cat Burns
Nia Archives
Producer Of The Year
David Guetta
The Producer of the Year is @davidguetta! #BRITs pic.twitter.com/EUo9MCXQcT— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023
