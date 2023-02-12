Brit Awards 2023: Θρίαμβος Χάρι Στάιλς, κατέκτησε και τις 4 κατηγορίες που ήταν υποψήφιος - Δείτε βίντεο
Το βρετανικό indie rock συγκρότημα Wet Leg κέρδισε δυο βραβεία - Η Μπιγιονσέ κυριάρχησε στις διεθνείς κατηγορίες

Μιχάλης Μουσελίμης
Ο Χάρι Στάιλς κυριάρχησε στα Brit Awards 2023, σε μια λαμπερή τελετή το βράδυ του Σαββάτου 11 Φεβρουαρίου στο «The O2 Arena» του Λονδίνου.

Ο 29χρονος Άγγλος τραγουδιστής κατάφερε να κατακτήσει και τις τέσσερις κατηγορίες στις οποίες ήταν υποψήφιος και συγκεριμένα αυτές για τον Βρετανό Καλλιτέχνη της Χρονιάς, το Βρετανικό Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς για το «Harry’s House», το Βρετανικό Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς για το «As It Was» τον Καλύτερο Pop/R&B Καλλιτέχνη.



Το βρετανικό indie rock συγκρότημα Wet Leg, κέρδισε δυο βραβεία από τις τέσσερις κατηγορίες που ήταν υποψήφιο, για το Βρετανικό Συγκρότημα της Χρονιάς και τον Καλύτερο Νέο Καλλιτέχνη.

Wet Leg – Chaise Longue (Live at the BRIT Awards 2023)


Η Μπιγιονσέ κυριάρχησε στις διεθνείς κατηγορίες των BRIT Awards 2023, η οποία κέρδισε δύο βραβεία: για τον Διεθνή Καλλιτέχνη της Χρονιάς, το Καλύτερο Διεθνές Τραγούδι με το «Break My Soul».



Οι FLO έγιναν το πρώτο γυναικείο συγκρότημα που κερδίζει το Rising Star Award των BRIT Awards και το και το πρώτο συγκρότημα μετά τους Florence + The Machine το 2009.

Άλλοι νικητές ήταν οι Μπέκυ Χιλλ και «The 1975» .

Οικοδεσπότης των BRIT Awards 2023 ήταν για ακόμα μία χρονιά ο Μο Γκίλιγκαν, ο stand up κωμικός που έχει στο ενεργητικό του πολυάριθμα βραβεία και υποψηφιότητες και sold-out περιοδείες.

Κλείσιμο



ΟΙ ΝΙΚΗΤΕΣ ΤΩΝ BRIT AWARDS 2023 

Album of the Year
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Harry Styles wins Mastercard Album of the Year | The BRIT Awards 2023

The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign Language
Fred Again – Actual Life 3
Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg – Wet Leg



Artist of the Year
Harry Styles - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Harry Styles wins Artist of the Year | The BRIT Awards 2023

Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
Stormzy




British Group
Wet Leg – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins




Best New Artist
Wet Leg – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder




Song of the Year
Harry Styles – “As It Was” - ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Harry Styles wins Song of the Year | The BRIT Awards 2023

Aitch and Ashanti – “Baby”
Cat Burns – “Go”
Dave – “Starlight”
Ed Sheeran and Elton John – “Merry Christmas”
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – “BOTA (Baddest of Them All)”
George Ezra – “Green Green Grass”
Lewis Capaldi – “Forget Me”
LF System – “Afraid to Feel”
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”




International Artist of the Year
Beyoncé – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift




International Group of the Year
Fontaines DC – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Blackpink
Drake and 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Gabriels




International Song of the Year
Beyonce – “Break My Soul” – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – “Peru”
Cast of Disney’s Encanto – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Gayle – “ABCDEFU”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott – “Where Are You Now”
One Republic – “I Ain’t Worried”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”




Alt/Rock (voted for by the public)
The 1975 – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg




Hip-hop/grime/rap (voted for by the public)
Aitch – ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy




Dance (voted for by the public)
Becky Hill –ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again




Pop/R&B (voted for by the public)
Harry Styles –ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Harry Styles wins Best Pop/R&B Act | The BRIT Awards 2023

Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Sam Smith




Rising Star
Flo –ΝΙΚΗΤΗΣ
Cat Burns
Nia Archives

Producer Of The Year
David Guetta





