Brit Awards 2023: Θρίαμβος Χάρι Στάιλς, κατέκτησε και τις 4 κατηγορίες που ήταν υποψήφιος - Δείτε βίντεο

κυριάρχησε στα, σε μια λαμπερή τελετή το βράδυ του Σαββάτου 11 Φεβρουαρίου στο «The O2 Arena» τουΟ 29χρονος Άγγλος τραγουδιστής κατάφερε να κατακτήσει και τιςστις οποίες ήταν υποψήφιος και συγκεριμένα αυτές για τον Βρετανό Καλλιτέχνη της Χρονιάς, το Βρετανικό Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς για το «Harry’s House», το Βρετανικό Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς για το «As It Was» τον Καλύτερο Pop/R&B Καλλιτέχνη.Το βρετανικό indie rock συγκρότημα Wet Leg, κέρδισε δυο βραβεία από τις τέσσερις κατηγορίες που ήταν υποψήφιο, για το Βρετανικό Συγκρότημα της Χρονιάς και τον Καλύτερο Νέο Καλλιτέχνη.κυριάρχησε στις διεθνείς κατηγορίες των BRIT Awards 2023, η οποία κέρδισε δύο βραβεία: για τον Διεθνή Καλλιτέχνη της Χρονιάς, το Καλύτερο Διεθνές Τραγούδι με το «Break My Soul».

🖤 @Harry_Styles reflecting on his 4 BRIT Award wins is everything #BRITs pic.twitter.com/QaUPmcWv1v

A huge congrats to @wetlegband, who win Best New Artist ✨ #BRITs pic.twitter.com/MXGarPXBQl — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023

Οι FLO έγιναν το πρώτο γυναικείο συγκρότημα που κερδίζει το Rising Star Award των BRIT Awards και το και το πρώτο συγκρότημα μετά τους Florence + The Machine το 2009.Άλλοι νικητές ήταν οι Μπέκυ Χιλλ και «The 1975» .Οικοδεσπότης των BRIT Awards 2023 ήταν για ακόμα μία χρονιά ο Μο Γκίλιγκαν, ο stand up κωμικός που έχει στο ενεργητικό του πολυάριθμα βραβεία και υποψηφιότητες και sold-out περιοδείες.The 1975 – Being Funny in a Foreign LanguageFred Again – Actual Life 3Stormzy – This Is What I MeanWet Leg – Wet LegCentral CeeFred AgainGeorge EzraStormzyThe 1975Arctic MonkeysBad Boy Chiller CrewNova TwinsKojey RadicalMimi WebbRina SawayamaSam RyderAitch and Ashanti – “Baby”Cat Burns – “Go”Dave – “Starlight”Ed Sheeran and Elton John – “Merry Christmas”Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – “BOTA (Baddest of Them All)”George Ezra – “Green Green Grass”Lewis Capaldi – “Forget Me”LF System – “Afraid to Feel”Sam Smith and Kim Petras – “Unholy”Burna BoyKendrick LamarLizzoTaylor SwiftBlackpinkDrake and 21 SavageFirst Aid KitGabrielsDavid Guetta and Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – “Peru”Cast of Disney’s Encanto – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”Gayle – “ABCDEFU”Jack Harlow – “First Class”Lizzo – “About Damn Time”Lost Frequencies ft Calum Scott – “Where Are You Now”One Republic – “I Ain’t Worried”Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”Arctic MonkeysNova TwinsTom GrennanWet LegCentral CeeDaveLoyle CarnerStormzyBonoboCalvin HarrisEliza RoseFred AgainCat BurnsCharli XCXDua LipaSam SmithCat BurnsNia ArchivesDavid Guetta