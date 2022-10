Χάρβεϊ Γουάινσταϊν: Νέες κατηγορίες για τον παραγωγό - «Μου έβγαλε τα ρούχα και αυνανίστηκε πάνω μου»

Andy Vermaut shares:Harvey Weinstein Witness Testifies That Producer Masturbated On Her After Encounter On Set Of ‘Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights’: A dancer who was a body double in the 2004 Harvey Weinstein-produced film Dirty Dancing: Havana… https://t.co/uezMERHQ82 Thankyou. pic.twitter.com/2xZ9pQejtf