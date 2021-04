Ντέιβιντ Μπόουι: Έρχεται νέο άλμπουμ με ακυκλοφόρητα τραγούδια του θρύλου της ποπ

THE WIDTH OF A CIRCLE 2 CD set featuring 21 unreleased tracks and a 4-track vinyl 10"/digital, due 28 May. Everything you want to know about these, including formats, tracklisting and more, is in the press release: https://t.co/KS0wWf0hDG - Stay tuned for pre-order links shortly. pic.twitter.com/IJWKceMZCe