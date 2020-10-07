MENOY
Ριάνα: Τα άκουσε από Μουσουλμάνους γιατί «έντυσε» με ιερούς στίχους το σόου με τα εσώρουχα

rihana-xfenty
Upd: 4

Για απαράδεκτο λάθος έκανε λόγο η Ριάνα επειδή χρησιμοποιήθηκε τραγούδι με στίχους στίχοι από το δεύτερο ιερότερο βιβλίο μετά το Κοράνι

Την οργή Μουσουλμάνων προκάλεσε η επιλογή της Ριάνα να χρησιμοποιήσει ένα τραγούδι στο οποίο περιλαμβάνονται στίχοι από το Χαντίθ, το δεύτερο ιερότερο βιβλίο μετά το Κοράνι, στο σόου της με εσώρουχα που μεταδόθηκε την περασμένη εβδομάδα στο Amazon Prime.

Οι στίχοι περιλαμβάνονται στο τραγούδι Doom της Βρετανίδας παραγωγού Coucou Chloe που χρησιμοποιήθηκε για να «ντύσει» μουσικά μια από τις πασαρέλες στο σόου Savage x Fenty.



Αρκετοί ήταν αυτοί που ζήτησαν από τη Ριάνα να αφαιρέσει τις επίμαχες σκηνές από το σόου και να ζητήσει συγγνώμη από τους απανταχού Μουσουλμάνους.

«Ως μουσουλμάνος νιώθω βαθύτατα προσβεβλημένος. Και όλοι έσεις που δεν είστε μουσουλμάνοι και την υπερασπίζεστε, να μάθετε να σέβεστε όλες τις θρησκείες» έγραψε ένας από τους χρήστες του Twitter. «Επειδή ήταν δηλαδή η Ριάνα θα αγνοήσουμε ότι γνώριζε ξεκάθαρα πόσο προσβλητικό ήταν αυτό που έκανε;» αναρωτήθηκε άλλος χρήστης με άλλους να υπενθυμίζουν ότι στο παρελθόν η Ριάνα είχε σχέση με Μουσουλμάνο και άρα γνώριζε την ιερότητα του Χαντίθ.

rihana-twwets2
rihana-twwets


Η δημοφιλής τραγουδίστρια με ανάρτησή της στο Instagram ζήτησε συγγνώμη για την «απροσεξία».

«Δεν κάνω παιχνίδια με την έλλειψη σεβασμού για τον Θεό ή οποιαδήποτε θρησκεία και επομένως η χρήση του τραγουδιού αυτού ήταν τελείως ανεύθυνη. Δεν θα ξανασυμβεί» πρόσθεσε η Ριάνα.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

SHE HAS APOLOGIZED FORMERLY. LET LOVE LEAD. Thanks 🙏

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Rihanna🔵 (@badgal__rihanna) στις


Marcelo

Άμα γινόταν αυτό με κανα χριστιανικό σύμβολο ή ψαλμωδία, όχι μόνο θα ακούγαμε ότι είναι προχώ αλλά αν διαμαρτυρονταν οι απανταχού χριστιανοί θα ήταν δαχτυλοδειχτουμενοι ως χριστιανοταλιμπαν και ως σκοταδιστες...

Muslim hipocrites

voicing out that they were offended by Rihanna's show while massively raping Yazidi girls and women which according to them are unfaithful. Western and civilized world does not approve your prophet, polygamy and your fanatism. You are not entitled to demand applying them in our world the same you do not apply our customs in your world.

Λυκούργος

Πατάτεσ. Την άλλη φορά βάλε το Πιστεύω να έχεις το κεφάλι σου ήσυχο

οοο

Ξυδάκι...

