Ντανάι Μέρσερ: Η influencer που απενοχοποίησε κυτταρίτιδα και ραγάδες
Όπως δείχνει χρησιμοποιώντας ως μοντέλο το δικό της σώμα, η γωνία λήψης της φωτογραφίας ή του βίντεο και ο κατάλληλος φωτισμός, λειτουργούν σαν photoshop
«Ιεραπόστολος» υπέρ της απενοχοποίησης κάθε χαρακτηριστικού που κατά κανόνα κάνει τις γυναίκες να ντρέπονται για το μη-τέλειο σώμα τους, η Ντανάι Μέρσερ επαγγέλλεται influencer. Και απευθύνει το κήρυγμά της σε 866.000 followers με στατική και κινούμενη εικόνα, μέσω των social media.
Let’s talk EDITING APPS. This transformation took all of two minutes. I smudged out stretchmarks and swapped my bloating for a bum, brightened my eyes and smoothed that great lil mid-forehead vein. In just 120 seconds, I became a SHINIER, GLOSSIER version of myself. And it was incredibly easy. I used to edit my photos like this. When I was recovering from my relapse, I felt delicate. Insecure. So I would use apps like these to make myself THINNER. Always, always thinner. Because in my mind, thin was perfect. And maybe if I was perfect, everything would be ok. Maybe I would be loved. So I have NO anger towards people who use these. No anger. Because I’ve been there. Instead I want to stress to YOU how OFTEN it happens. How in addition to posing and lighting and outfit swaps and all the shiny things I talk about on here, there’s always this lil side of technology. And I want to say that if you’re someone who uses these often, Who changes your body or changes your skin or changes YOU, Know you are seen. You are worthy. And you are LOVED, EXACTLY as you already are. No technology-sponsored changes required. Stay safe out there gals. We’re in this together. Original photo @chiclebelle #instagramvsreality #feminist #beforeandafter #instavsreality #iweigh #bodyacceptance #selflove
Η χειραφέτηση της κυτταρίτιδας και η εκδίκηση της κρεμασμένης επιδερμίδας, ο θρίαμβος της ρυτίδας και το φεστιβάλ οτιδήποτε θεωρείται συνήθως αποκρουστικό στο γυναικείο σώμα, αλλάζει πρόσημο με την παρέμβαση της Ντανάι Μέρσερ. Η ντροπή και το κόμπλεξ γίνεται αιτία για ένα ατελείωτο πάρτι κόντρα στο body shaming.
BEFORE and AFTER transformations are so gosh darn easy to FAKE. And dodgy brands, like those selling DIET TEAS or DIET JABS (the newest horrible thing to hit the market) often do exactly that. So before I get into the ANGLES and the technique and all that razzle dazzle, I just want to say this: Be careful. Especially to the teens on here, or those of us who have struggled with disordered body image. Be careful. Dodgy companies will use dodgy methods to try to sell you things you don’t need. Things like teas that make you poo or SHOTS that mess up your body or pills that make your heart race. HEALTH goals are incredible. There are LOADS of GENUINE FITNESS transformations on here too. Plenty of REAL ‘before and afters’, which are shared by folks who are proud at all they’ve achieved. Those are incredible. I always have and I always will APPLAUD HEALTH as an act of self love. This post isn’t about that. It’s about the BEFORE AND AFTERS with DIET ADS. Or with DETOX TEAS. Or with the most recent onslaught of SKINNY SHOTS. And all the awful, awful fakery that wraps themselves around products more concerned with MONEY than with WELLNESS. It’s about learning to be careful. And to view the internet with a critical eye — especially where money is involved. Now if you’re curious about HOW I took these PHOTOS, here’s what I did: Pulled my bottoms up higher (longer leg line). Arched my back (waist looks smaller, bum bigger). Popped into my hips. Squeezed my core. Played with light and shadows to hide my cellulite. Swapped into more flattering clothes. And BAM. Before to After in 10 seconds flat. Try it if you fancy. It’s pretty much a back workout. So there you go. Glad you’re here. I hope this helped. Please don’t ever buy a skinny jab. We’re in this together. x #angles #posingtips #selfconfidence #beforeandafter #instagramvsreality #instavsreality
Κατά καιρούς η Μέρσερ ξεκινά διάφορες σταυροφορίες, όπως το «φορέστε σορτσάκια όλες, τώρα» ή «το σώμα σου, κούκλα μου, δεν είναι φρούτο». Όμως, ίσως το πιο ενδιαφέρον από τα εγχειρήματά της, είναι το ξεσκέπασμα των τρικ που χρησιμοποιούν άλλες influencers οι οποίες κάνουν καριέρα στο Instagram -με το αζημίωτο- επιδεικνύοντας τις αψεγάδιαστες καμπύλες τους.
What would you tell your 13-year-old self? I’d teach me, baby me, that OVER 80% of women have CELLULITE. That stretchmarks are common. That bodies are MEANT to change. That thighs CAN be squishy or strong or soft or come in so many different shapes. And those are just some of the PHYSICAL lessons. The exterior, the wrapping. I’d also tell her about how women must support each other, about how society tells us COMPETITION is the answer but it isn’t, it’s a game designed so we all LOSE; I’d teach her about CONSENT and assault and safety; I’d hug her close and tell her how PERFECTION doesn’t make friends, but vulnerability DOES builds FAMILIES. I’d tell her so much. I’d tell my 30-year-old self these things too. And I suppose that’s what I hope we can do on here: Together, clumsy and messy as we are, we can REWRITE the rules. We can HAVE these CONVERSATIONS. Not just for the little girls we ONCE WERE, but for the WOMEN we now are. We can REMEMBER and LEARN and RELEARN these delicate, nuanced lessons. About our BODIES, and how our BODIES are so wonderfully NORMAL, even if we have been told for so long that they are FLAWED. About our PERSONALITIES. About our HEARTS. About US. Together. Together we can fight for this CHANGE. Whether it’s one wiggly jiggly bum selfie, Or one authentic moment with a stranger talking across a screen. Bit by bit Moment by moment Women EMPOWERING WOMEN One step at a time. x #selflove #feminist #bodyacceptance #womenirl #meufparis
Όπως δείχνει χρησιμοποιώντας ως μοντέλο το δικό της σώμα, η γωνία λήψης της φωτογραφίας ή του βίντεο και ο κατάλληλος φωτισμός, λειτουργούν σαν photoshop, «σιδερώνοντας» κάθε ατέλεια. Φυσικά, κατόπιν μπορούν να επιληφθούν της κατάστασης τα φίλτρα των εξελιγμένων smartphone, για ακόμη πιο δραστικό λίφτινγκ.
Insta vs reality — or LETS talk LIGHTING. Because that’s the main difference in these photos. In one, my bum is deliberately angled into the shadows. The softer light hides my cellulite and smooths most of my stretchmarks. It’s flattering. In the other, I’m just casually squatting (lol) beside the mirror. My hips and thighs are in the sunlight. Lumps and bumps are on show. There are a few posing differences (core tight, hips popped back, squeeeezzzinnnggg), but mostly this pic is about LIGHT working its magic. When I worked in magazines, we shot at sunrise or sunset. On most sets, there were people holding SUN DIFFUSERS and REFLECTORS to help create the perfect FLATTERING balance of shadow and light. The same thing happens on SOCIAL MEDIA, just in a different form. Most insta-models know EXACTLY how to POSE and work their angles. And they know LIGHTING too. Like how SIDE LIGHT, diffused from a window, is the most flattering for abs but usually pretty harsh on the face. It’s why you’ll often see a phone covering the face. Or how SHADOWS can gently eliminate certain LUMPS and BUMPS. All that is fine with me, honestly. It’s art and photography, and there is no shame in wanting to look FIERCE. But I also want to remind you about how SO MUCH on here is FILTERED. POSED. PERFECTED. And how you shouldn’t EVER COMPARE YOURSELF to a STRANGER on the internet. Because cowgirl, you’re just seeing their snapshots taken in PERFECT LIGHT. Your reality is a whole lot more varied, diverse, and human than that. It’s more perfectly imperfect. Real. Raw. And that’s a wonderful thing indeed. You got this. x #instavsreality #womenirl #womenshealth #popsugarfitness #instagramvsreality #posingtips #cellulite #strengthmarks
Οι γυναίκες πάντως, στο πρόσωπο της Ντανάι Μέρσερ αναγνωρίζουν μια αληθινή ηρωίδα. Μπροστάρισσα και αμαζόνα στον πόλεμο κατά των προκαταλήψεων, στο γκρέμισμα του δήθεν τέλειου, το οποίο, καίτοι άπιαστο, προκαλεί ασύλληπτου μεγέθους ψυχολογικά, κοινωνικά, ακόμη και οικονομικά προβλήματα.
Girl, stop trying to make everyone happy - you’re not guacamole. A popular body positive influencer was shamed recently for wanting to lose weight. Another has been shamed for gaining it. And both openly, authentically stood by their decisions. It got me thinking: what would WE DO different if we were less afraid of BEING different. Not just with our health, our wellness goals, but with our hopes, our dreams, our LIVES? It’s easy to want to MAKE EVERYONE HAPPY. To fit in. To softly and gently bend and fold with whatever voices shout the loudest or sting the sharpest. Whether that’s a parent or a loved one or a stranger on a screen. Only in trying to PLEASE EVERYONE, we become no one. We fade. We lose ourselves. Trust me, I’ve been there. So here’s the lesson I’ve learned the hard way, and am still constantly, endlessly relearning: We will NEVER make everyone happy. We won’t. It’s impossible. Humans are complex. Our opinions are vast and varied and strong. And that’s ok. That’s WONDERFUL. What matters is that we each EXPLORE what sits INSIDE US. That we remain open to growth. To development. To being called in and learning. And that we honour, we ALWAYS honour, the truth which curls quietly inside of us. Whether it’s about how the goals we set FOR OUR BODIES or the plans we have FOR OUR LIVES. Even if it makes us different. Even when it shows how we all truly ARE different. I know it’s scary, but we can do this. You can do this. Be yourself, babygirl. No guacamole required. Influencers mentioned: @learningtobefearless @stephanie_buttermore #selflove #feminist #inspoquote #selfacceptance #normalizenormalbodies
CELLULITE is so darn COMMON. So WEAR that swimsuit. Rock that bikini. Get out there and roll with the full wonder of all that you are. And don’t let any little lumpbumps make you second guess for a single minute. Over 80 percent of women have cellulite. That’s a HUGE number - and yet we are told it’s bad and wrong and subtly, so subtly, taught that it is shameful. Some of us learn these lessons as little girls. Yesterday I shared a YouTube video that wants to teach exactly that. It featured a slight child deciding she was TOO BIG, so she exercised and weighed herself and ate carrots and weighed herself and climbed stairs and weighed herself. Some of us learn these lessons as adults, when brands try to SELL TO US and make money from SHAME. From creating flaws that don’t exist, or from turning incredibly common bits of bodies into things that must be fixed. Wherever you learned these lessons, know that they are wrong. Your cellulite is NOT an error. A glitch in perfection. It’s incredible. Unique. A stamp mark of who you are. A sign that your body is functioning and alive and doing the same thing as over 80% of other women. So today, babygirl, get out there and rock your cellulite. Celebrate your dips and rolls. Embrace your curves or your straights. And most of all, do whatever makes you SMILE. Because you are a GLORIOUS CELEBRATION. A song of limbs and heart and soul. Don’t you forget it. Bikini @heiress_swimwear #selflove #bodyacceptance #normalizenormalbodies #cellulite #strengthmarks
