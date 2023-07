Φωτιά στη Ρόδο: Συγκλονιστικά βίντεο από την πύρινη λαίλαπα, τις εκκενώσεις και τις διασώσεις τουριστών

Firefighters struggled to contain a wildfire on the island of Rhodes that burned for a fifth day as another heatwave hit Greece https://t.co/rMUi9LXSz6 pic.twitter.com/3RpUjkAOnx

💡🇬🇷 Residents and tourists are being evacuated from the Greek island of #Rhodes due to fires. #Greece #fire pic.twitter.com/c2JRGQHc1Z

View south towards #Lardos from #Pefkos this evening. Wind still high and smoke hanging heavy in the air. #Rhodes. Safe at the moment, but had three 112 emergency alert notifications for surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/HK8xny95YR