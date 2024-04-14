Επίθεση Ιράν στο Ισραήλ: Η Γαλλία βοήθησε την άμυνα του Ισραήλ στην αναχαίτιση τις ιρανικής επίθεσης
Επίθεση Ιράν στο Ισραήλ: Η Γαλλία βοήθησε την άμυνα του Ισραήλ στην αναχαίτιση τις ιρανικής επίθεσης

Η Γαλλία διαθέτει τεχνολογία, αεροσκάφη, ραντάρ - και γνωρίζω ότι είχαν εμπλοκή στις περιπολίες του εναέριου χώρου, δήλωσε ο εκπρόσωπος των ενόπλων δυνάμεων του Ισραήλ

Η άνευ προηγουμένου επίθεση την οποία εξαπέλυσε το Ιράν εναντίον του Ισραήλ το βράδυ του Σαββάτου προς Κυριακή, για την οποία συγκλήθηκε και αναμένεται να συνεδριάσει εκτάκτως αργότερα εντός της ημέρας το Συμβούλιο Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ, πυροδότησε την έντονη καταδίκη πολλών ηγετών και εκκλήσεις για αυτοσυγκράτηση.

O εκπρόσωπος των ενόπλων δυνάμεων του Ισραήλ δήλωσε σήμερα ότι η Γαλλία ήταν μεταξύ των χωρών που ενεπλάκησαν στην άμυνα του Ισραήλ κατά της επίθεσης που δέχθηκε από το Ιράν τη νύχτα.



«Η Γαλλία διαθέτει τεχνολογία, αεροσκάφη, ραντάρ - και γνωρίζω ότι είχαν εμπλοκή στις περιπολίες του εναέριου χώρου», δήλωσε ο εκπρόσωπος, προσθέτοντας ότι δεν έχει ακριβείς λεπτομέρειες για το αν γαλλικά μαχητικά αεροσκάφη κατέρριψαν κάποιους από τους πυραύλους που είχαν εκτοξευτεί από το Ιράν.


