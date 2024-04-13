Επίθεση στο Σίδνεϊ: «Είμαστε συγκλονισμένοι» - Το μήνυμα του Ουίλιαμ και της Κέιτ
Επίθεση στο Σίδνεϊ: «Είμαστε συγκλονισμένοι» - Το μήνυμα του Ουίλιαμ και της Κέιτ

Τι έγραψαν ο πρίγκιπας και η πριγκίπισσα της Ουαλίας για το τραγικό περιστατικό στο εμπορικό κέντρο του Σίδνεϊ

Τα συλλυπητήριά τους στις οικογένειες των θυμάτων από το μακελειό στο Σίδνεϊ έστειλαν ο πρίγκιπας και η πριγκίπισσα της Ουαλίας, Ουίλιαμ και Κέιτ, δηλώνοντας «σοκαρισμένοι και λυπημένοι» σε ανάρτησή τους στο Twitter.

«Οι σκέψεις μας είναι με όλους όσοι επλήγησαν, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των συγγενών των ανθρώπων που χάθηκαν και των ηρωικών σωστικών συνεργείων που διακινδύνευσαν τη ζωή τους για να σώσουν άλλους», έγραψαν στο Twiiter.





