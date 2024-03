Ελληνοτουρκικά: Το θέμα αποστρατικοποίησης νησιών του Αιγαίου συντηρεί η Τουρκία με νέα NAVTEX

38 00.03 N - 026 27.17 E37 58.35 N - 025 11.78 E37 36.00 N - 025 30.00 E37 53.98 N - 026 36.00 ECAUTION ADVISED.1. TASOS, AYA EVSTRATIOS, PSARA, SAMOTHRACE, LEMNOS, MYTILENE, CHIOS, NIKARIA, SAMOS, STAMPALIA, RHODES, CALKI, SCARPANTO, CASOS, PISCOPIS (TILOS), MISIROS (NISYROS), CALIMNOS, LEROS, PATMOS, LIPSOS, SIMI, COS, CASTELLORIZO ISLANDS ARE IN A DEMILITARIZED STATUS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE DECISION OF 13 TH FEBRUARY 1914 BY THE CONFERENCE OF LONDON, 1923 LAUSANNE PEACE TREATY, 1923 CONVENTION RELATING TO THE REGIME OF THE TURKISH STRAITS AND 1947 PARIS PEACE TREATY. THEREFORE ANY MILITARY ACTIVITY SHOULD NOT BE CONDUCTED IN THE TERRITORIAL WATERS OF THOSE ISLANDS.2. HOWEVER, FROM TIME TO TIME SOME STATIONS BROADCAST NAVIGATIONAL WARNINGS THAT MILITARY ACTIVITIES WILL BE CARRIED OUT IN THE AREAS INCLUDING THE TERRITORIAL WATERS OF THOSE MENTIONED ISLANDS THAT MAY ENDANGER THE SAFETY OF NAVIGATION IN VIOLATION OF INTERNATIONAL TREATIES.3. CAUTION IS ADVISED AGAINST SUCH ACTIVITIES THAT MAY JEOPARDISE SAFETY OF NAVIGATION.4. CANCEL THIS MESSAGE 281100Z MAR 24.