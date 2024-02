Γερμανία: Σε απεργιακό κλοιό η χώρα - Στους δρόμους αγρότες και γιατροί, καθηλωμένα τα αεροπλάνα

Stuttgart Germany 🇩🇪 Farmers Protest 🚜, Anti Tax Hikes, Anti EU Green Policies, Anti Govt Lies 🔥 They've learnt from The French and now they're smothering city streets in Manure 💩...𝘿𝙤 𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝘾𝙖𝙣 𝙏𝙤 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙧𝙪𝙥𝙩 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙞𝙧 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙨....🔥 🚜 pic.twitter.com/BDnaEHvPlL