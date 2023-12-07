ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Πτήση τρόμου για αεροσκάφος της Emirates με 14 τραυματίες από σφοδρές αναταράξεις - «Νομίζαμε ότι ήρθε το τέλος»

Ο κυβερνήτης του αεροσκάφους είχε προειδοποιήσει από τα μεγάφωνα τους επιβάτες ότι αναμένονται αναταράξεις, αλλά λίγα δευτερόλεπτα αργότερα το ταξίδι μετατράπηκε σε εφιάλτη - Δείτε φωτογραφίες

Σε σφοδρές αναταράξεις έπεσε αεροσκάφος Airbus A380, σε πτήση της Emirates από το Περθ της Αυστραλίας προς το Ντουμπάι, με αποτέλεσμα να τραυματιστούν τουλάχιστον 14 επιβάτες και μέλη του πληρώματος.

Ο κυβερνήτης του αεροσκάφους είχε προειδοποιήσει από τα μεγάφωνα τους επιβάτες ότι αναμένονται αναταράξεις, αλλά λίγα δευτερόλεπτα αργότερα το ταξίδι μετατράπηκε σε εφιάλτη.



Σύμφωνα με μαρτυρίες, εκτυλίχθηκαν τρομακτικές σκηνές μέσα στο αεροσκάφος, με επιβάτες που δεν είχαν προλάβει να φορέσουν τη ζώνη, να εκτινάσσονται από τις θέσεις τους, ενώ ποτήρια, τσάντες, σακίδια, μαχαιροπίρουνα και εφημερίδες έπεφταν μέσα στην καμπίνα.

«Εγώ και η @lunars_magic είχαμε το χειρότερο ταξίδι επιστροφής από το Περθ προς το Ντουμπάι με την @emirates. Ειλικρινά νομίσαμε ότι ήρθε το τέλος, όταν χτυπήσαμε δύο φορές αρχικά την οροφή και μετά το πάτωμα και σπάσαμε την οροφή», σχολίασε ο επιβάτης MattRPD στην πλατφόρμα Χ. Ο ίδιος μετά την προσγείωση του αεροσκάφους κατέληξε στο νοσοκομείο με κάταγμα στον σβέρκο.


Μια άλλη επιβάτιδα του αεροσκάφους, η Άμπι, έγραψε στην ίδια πλατφόρμα: «Μισώ τις πτήσεις, σπάνια ανεβαίνω σε αεροσκάφος, μόνον όταν είναι ανάγκη. Ο πιλότος ανακοίνωσε αναταράξεις και μας είπε να καθίσουμε. Ένα δευτερόλεπτο αργότερα εγώ και άλλοι χτυπήσαμε το ταβάνι. Βλέπετε τρίχες μου στη ρωγμή».

Μέλη του πληρώματος και άλλοι επιβάτες του αεροσκάφους -ανάμεσά τους γιατροί και νοσοκόμοι- πρόσφεραν τις πρώτες βοήθειες στους τραυματίες, ενώ ζητήθηκαν συμβουλές μέσω δορυφορικής σύνδεσης από γιατρούς στο έδαφος και παρασχέθηκε οξυγόνο σε τουλάχιστον έναν επιβάτη.

Εκπρόσωπος της Emirates επιβεβαίωσε το περιστατικό, αν και προσπάθησε να το υποβαθμίσει. «Επιβεβαιώνουμε ότι η πτήση ΕΚ421 από το Περθ προς το Ντουμπάι έπεσε για σύντομο διάστημα σε απρόσμενες αναταράξεις στις 4 Δεκεμβρίου», είπε, προσθέτοντας ότι γιατροί εξέτασαν τους 14 τραυματίες στη διάρκεια της πτήσης, αλλά και μετά την προσγείωση του αεροσκάφους στο Ντουμπάι.

