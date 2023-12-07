Πτήση τρόμου για αεροσκάφος της Emirates με 14 τραυματίες από σφοδρές αναταράξεις - «Νομίζαμε ότι ήρθε το τέλος»

Το University of West London και το «δικό μας» BCA College ιδρύουν στο Λονδίνο Ελληνικό Ινστιτούτο Ναυτιλιακών Σπουδών, μια εξέλιξη σημαντική για την Εκπαίδευση, τη Ναυτιλία, το επιχειρείν και την εξωστρέφεια.
#الطيران— مبارك محمد نبشي 🇩🇿 (@b737m) December 6, 2023
أصيب 14 مسافر وأفراد الطاقم بعد دخول الطائرة A380 تابعة لشركة طيران الإمارات 🇦🇪 إلى مطبات هوائية قوية أثناء الرحلة المتجهة من بيرث إلى دبي
EK421/UAE6AU
Fly Emirates
Airbus A380-861
Reg: A6-EEV
From Perth🇦🇺 to Dubai🇦🇪
وأكد المتحدث باسم طيران الإمارات عن تعرض… pic.twitter.com/rGo22la5Kc
Fractured neck, stuck in this shit bed which feels like forever. pic.twitter.com/HQFcJFDugm— MattRPD (@MattRPD) December 6, 2023
Me and @lunars_magic had the worst flight back from Perth to Dubai with @emirates. Geniunelly felt that was the end as we hit the ceiling to ground twice and smashed the ceiling in. Glad to be home. pic.twitter.com/g8zsi61cSk— MattRPD (@MattRPD) December 5, 2023
