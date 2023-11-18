ΗΠΑ: Πυροβολισμοί με «πολλά θύματα» σε ψυχιατρείο στο Νιου Χαμσάιρ - Εξουδετερώθηκε ύποπτος
ΗΠΑ: Πυροβολισμοί με «πολλά θύματα» σε ψυχιατρείο στο Νιου Χαμσάιρ - Εξουδετερώθηκε ύποπτος

Η επίθεση σημειώθηκε κάτω από άγνωστες συνθήκες με τις αρχές να συνεχίζουν τις έρευνες τους

Συναγερμός σήμανε νωρίτερα το απόγευμα της Παρασκευής σε ψυχιατρείο του Νιου Χαμσάιρ όπου ένας άνδρας άνοιξε πυρ εναντίον πολλών ανθρώπων. Σύμφωνα με αμερικανικά ΜΜΕ υπάρχουν «πολλά θύματα» ενώ ο ύποπτος έχει εξουδετερωθεί.

Σύμφωνα με το CBS το υπουργείο Εσωτερικής Ασφάλειας και Διαχείρισης Εκτάκτων Αναγκών του Νιου Χάμσαϊρ ανέφερε σε ανάρτηση στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: "Γνωρίζουμε την κατάσταση που εκτυλίσσεται στο νοσοκομείο του Νιου Χάμσαϊρ. Η αστυνομία βρίσκεται επί τόπου και ανταποκρίνεται".

Λίγα λεπτά αργότερα, το υπουργείο ανέφερε ότι «η κατάσταση στο νοσοκομείο New Hampshire έχει περιοριστεί. Οι έρευνες συνεχίζονται ενώ ο ύποπτος είναι νεκρός».


Κλείσιμο


Σε δήλωση λίγο πριν τις 5 το απόγευμα (τοπική ώρα, 12 τα μεσάνυχτα ώρα Ελλάδας), ο κυβερνήτης Κρις Σουνούνου είπε ότι το περιστατικό περιορίστηκε. «Ενώ η σκηνή παραμένει ενεργή καθώς η πανεπιστημιούπολη εκκαθαρίζεται, ο ύποπτος είναι νεκρός. Η πολιτεία κινητοποιήθηκε άμεσα και στο σημείο βρίσκονται οι πρώτες ανταποκρίσεις και οι δυνάμεις του νόμου. Θα παράσχουμε όσο το δυνατόν περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες καθώς αυτή η κατάσταση ξετυλίγεται».



Το Νοσοκομείο του Νιού Χάμσαϊρ είναι το κρατικό ψυχιατρικό νοσοκομείο, που βρίσκεται στην πρωτεύουσα της πολιτείας.




