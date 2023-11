Βρετανία: Με μία τριώροφη τούρτα ξεκίνησαν οι εορτασμοί για τα 75α γενέθλια του Καρόλου - Δείτε φωτογραφίες

A right royal knees-up! ☕️🎂 The King has joined a special tea party at @HighgroveGarden for individuals and organisations who are turning 75 this year. pic.twitter.com/KB6UCtcN8l

The event brought people together to celebrate their 75th birthdays and recognise their contributions to the community.



The celebration also marked other 75th anniversaries taking place this year, including Windrush 75 and the NHS’s 75th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/MIO6R5EGTc