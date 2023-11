Ινδία: 100 φορές πάνω από τα όρια του ΠΟΥ η ατμοσφαιρική ρύπανση στο Δελχί

Disgusting NRIs like me are chilling in max 20 μg/m³ of PM 2.5 in air while those on Delhi and Mumbai with 500-600 μg/m³ of PM 2.5 are waiting for my quality of life to burst.



Let me be clear. You should not fall for false chest thumping. What is unacceptable should be called… pic.twitter.com/xTWnboxFhU