Κλιματική αλλαγή: Θερμοκρασίες-ρεκόρ σε Βιετνάμ και Ταϊλάνδη

Thailand pulverized dozens of records today:

Harsh heat in the NE: 43.7C at Udon Thani but also unprecedented record Tmin of 32.0C at at Sakhon Nakhon

Records fell allover,many also all time,including the capital Bangkok with 40.5C and more than 30C of Tmin.

