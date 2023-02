ΗΠΑ: Κομμωτής σώζει οδηγό από φλεγόμενο όχημα στο Λας Βέγκας - Δείτε βίντεο

"I think it was awesome that he stayed." On Friday last week, we shared the video showing LVMPD Convention Center Area Command Officer Derek Stebbins and a good samaritan jumping into action to save a man from a burning car on the Las Vegas Strip. Now, hear from Ofc. Stebbins in his own words about how things played out. He credits Justin Mouser, who was on vacation in Las Vegas, for staying with the rescue and helping pull the man from the flames with literally milliseconds to spare. We are incredibly thankful to both men for being in the right place at the right time.