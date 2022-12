Σκάνδαλο Καϊλή - Αποκαλύψεις Βρετανού δημοσιογράφου: Ψήφισε υπέρ του Κατάρ σε επιτροπή που δεν συμμετείχε καν

NEW: I have it confirmed by multiple people that European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kaili attended the opening match of the World Cup between #Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday 20th November. She's now under investigation in a corruption scandal linked to the gulf state.

BREAK: Eva Kaili was present at the European Parliament’s LIBE committee on Dec 1 when they were voting on a controversial visa liberalisation file for Qatar and Kuwait.



She voted in favour.



She is not a member of that committee. pic.twitter.com/1FOLgDXseT