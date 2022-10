Ρωσία: Η Κρατική Δούμα ενέκρινε τους νόμους για την προσάρτηση των ουκρανικών εδαφών

State Duma unanimously ratifies the annexation of #Donetsk, #Lugansk, #Zaporizhzhia, and #Kherson into #Russia.

There are now 89 subjects in the Russian Federation, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin says. #Ukraine lost de facto 4 regions. #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/ESZMQaud3e