ΗΠΑ: Ένοχη δήλωσε τζιχαντίστρια για τον σχεδιασμό επιθέσεων και υλική υποστήριξη στον ISIS

Andy Vermaut shares:US woman pleads guilty to leading ISIS battalion: Allison Fluke-Ekren faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence after she admitted in federal court to… https://t.co/pkgzBcJ0ES Thank you. #ThankYouJournalistsForTheNewsWeGetFromYou #AndyVermautThanksYou pic.twitter.com/s4UzLkdipe