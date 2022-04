Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Η κατάσταση στην Μποροντιάνκα είναι «πολύ πιο φρικτή» από ό,τι στην Μπούτσα, λέει ο Ζελένσκι

“After Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel, we thought we were ready for anything. But Borodianka… This is the most terrible thing I have ever seen,” Alexei Kuleba, Governor of the Kiev region. #UkraineWar #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/To6dT2qKXb

"In fact, Borodianka has the worst picture in terms of victims among civilians" - says Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

Unfortunately, Bucha is just the beginning. We are to learn much more of brutalities done by Russians...#SaveUkraine #RussianWarCrimesInUkraine pic.twitter.com/7T1P3IQNCL