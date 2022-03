Μετά το Su-35 οι Ουκρανοί κατέρριψαν και ένα ρωσικό UAV στο Χάρκοβο

#Ukraine : The Ukrainian forces reported the shut down of a Russian "Orlan" UAV. However, the shown drone is in fact a similar Ukrainian Leleka-100 reconnaissance drone. pic.twitter.com/qwt1ryvQzc

After a while with no shootdowns, the Ukrainian side claims to have taken down a Russian Su-35 jet fighter on March 24th near #Izyum.



We cannot verify the precise type, but the single pilot survived and footage is previously unseen so this claim is credible.#Ukraine #Russia pic.twitter.com/WVNxmqLzxT