ΗΠΑ: Σε κατάσταση έκτακτης ανάγκης μια συνοικία του Σαν Φρανσίσκο, λόγω της αύξησης των θανάτων από υπερβολική δόση

#SF | Today Mayor @LondonBreed declared a State of Emergency in the Tenderloin.



▪️Over 600+ people have died from a drug overdose in SF this year.



“We are losing over 2 people a day to drug overdoses, mostly to #fentanyl & mostly in the #Tenderloin and SoMa.”@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/8ttclMHUj2