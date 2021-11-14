MENOY
Ένας άνθρωπος σκοτώθηκε και ένας τραυματίστηκε από έκρηξη αυτοκινήτου στο Λίβερπουλ

Την έρευνα της υπόθεσης ανέλαβε η αντιτρομοκρατική υπηρεσία

Ένας άνθρωπος σκοτώθηκε και άλλος ένας τραυματίστηκε από έκρηξη αυτοκινήτου έξω από το Γυναικολογικό Νοσοκομείο του Λίβερπουλ στη βόρεια Αγγλία, ανέφερε η αστυνομία, η οποία προσέθεσε πως την έρευνα έχουν αναλάβει αξιωματικοί της αντιτρομοκρατικής υπηρεσίας.

Η αστυνομία του Μερσεϊσάιντ ανέφερε σε μία ανακοίνωση πως το αυτοκίνητο φαίνεται πως ήταν ένα ταξί το οποίο είχε σταματήσει στο νοσοκομείο λίγο πριν από την έκρηξη.


