Ένας άνθρωπος σκοτώθηκε και ένας τραυματίστηκε από έκρηξη αυτοκινήτου στο Λίβερπουλ
Την έρευνα της υπόθεσης ανέλαβε η αντιτρομοκρατική υπηρεσία
Η αστυνομία του Μερσεϊσάιντ ανέφερε σε μία ανακοίνωση πως το αυτοκίνητο φαίνεται πως ήταν ένα ταξί το οποίο είχε σταματήσει στο νοσοκομείο λίγο πριν από την έκρηξη.
Looking at the burnt out vehicle outside Liverpool Women's Hospital, it is important to note that adjacent car windows & bodywork are intact.— Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) November 14, 2021
This isn't to say it wasn't an explosion, but it's enough to urge caution before saying it was a bomb. Blast waves do huge damage. pic.twitter.com/OCtkRdJp4b
These were the scenes earlier in Rutland Avenue near Sefton Park as more armed officers arrived in the street and which has been blocked off to all members of the public— Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 14, 2021
Police not confirming if this incident is linked to today’s explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital pic.twitter.com/nyrfi6RzfD
Worrying rumours coming out about a car explosion at the Liverpool Womens hospital— PL Champ19n’s Main Stand Ultras 🌍⭐* (@MainStandULTRAS) November 14, 2021
🙏 pic.twitter.com/HxWHfVomuE
One person killed and another injured in car explosion out Liverpool women hospital in England.— Enemy Slayer (@EnemySlayer24_7) November 14, 2021
Counter terrorism officials leading the investigation although it is not declared as terrorist attack at moment. pic.twitter.com/rJAi7ZCqbw
🚨🇬🇧A car exploded in front of a Liverpool hospital.— Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) November 14, 2021
Bomb squad called to #Liverpool Women’s hospital with huge police response after 'explosion'.
Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/E7POwtfsdL
