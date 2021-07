Τιγκράι: Γέφυρα στρατηγικής σημασίας καταστράφηκε από τον ομοσπονδιακό στρατό της Αιθιοπίας

I'm horrified by the destruction of a bridge on the Tekeze River in #Tigray . This is a key supply route & its destruction makes getting humanitarian aid into Tigray even harder. The world must condemn #Eritrea & #Ethiopia for their ongoing atrocities & launch immediate airdrops. pic.twitter.com/YRTCPUnK2Q

We are devastated to hear the Tekeze Bridge—one of the main supply routes into Tigray, Ethiopia—has been destroyed. This means aid efforts will be even more severely hampered amid the ongoing conflict. The IRC continues to call for unfettered humanitarian access to the region.