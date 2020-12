CNN: Έλεγαν ψέματα οι Κινέζοι - Τράμπ: Τώρα δικαιώνομαι, αλλά μου κλέψατε την εκλογή

CNN exclusive: Vast trove of leaked documents shows China underreported Covid-19 numbers, took weeks to diagnose new cases and didn’t disclose a December flu spike in Hubei https://t.co/VwQzKLsPNt

The kind of story that gets published on November 30, but not on October 30... https://t.co/IXDEzjv7Qx

Shocker... The better question for @CNN is why they waited until after the election for their public epiphany that China misled the world about Coronavirus. This isn’t news. Here’s my Tweet about it from February 8:https://t.co/KLKrnhgIXe https://t.co/kNEAbxW7gI