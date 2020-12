Γερμανία: Τους πέντε έφθασαν οι νεκροί εξαιτίας της επίθεσης με αυτοκίνητο εναντίον πεζών στο Τρίερ-Δείτε βίντεο

UPDATE: A man zig-zagged an SUV through a pedestrian zone in the German city of Trier, killing 5 people, including a 9-month-old, and injuring more than a dozen, officials said.



The driver, identified as a 51-year-old German man, was arrested at the scene