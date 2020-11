Γουατεμάλα: Τουλάχιστον 50 νεκροί εξαιτίας της καταιγίδας Ήτα (βίντεο)

ETA Honduras Hurricane Eta flooded homes from Panama to Guatemala on Thursday. 19 dead across Central America. Forecasters say the once-mighty storm, now a tropical depression, is expected to regather form & head toward Cuba & possibly the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. pic.twitter.com/m2BxsqMNvu

Please Misha, see what's happening in Guatemala right now because of Eta. There is a whole village with 15 houses and people inside (don't know how many) buried alive in Alta Verapáz, I know it's a long shot, but please help spread the word if you canpic.twitter.com/zMGIR8hJI5