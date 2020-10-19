Γερμανία: Στρέιτ πατέρας 3 παιδιών πάει κάθε μέρα στη δουλειά με... φούστα και γόβες (Φωτογραφίες)

Στρέιτ,ε;Χαχαχαχα!Δεν το ζω αυτό που είδα!!!😹
αυτός είναι στρειτ;;;; χαχαχαχα
Sorry. Thought I had included this photo with the others. I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #realmenofstyle @realmeninheels
Monday’s are always busy 😝 I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #realmenofstyle @realmeninheels
Just a normal typical Tuesday at work. I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #realmenofstyle #lostink #lostinkshoes #lostinkgirls
Decided to wear some boots today and a longer skirt. It’s not cold today, but very cool. Worked at home this morning and now going into the office to meet with my 2nd shift group. I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen
Another busy day. I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen
Important customer in office today. Yes, I still wear a coat and tie! But it’s day 48 of Homeoffice. Stay home and be safe everyone! I am just a normal,happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #lostink #lostinkshoes #lostinkgirls #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen @lostink.official #realmenofstyle
Friday 🥰 Half inch day at home and half day in office. Day 55 of somewhat working at home. Almost 12 weeks now! 😳😷Stay home and be safe everyone! I am just a normal,happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen
Yesterday, after I got home, I quickly took off stockings, changed skirts, shirt, and picked a comfortable sandal to go out to dinner with my wife. Restaurant is an old converted train depot. Great steaks! Even though we had reservations we still had about a 20 minute wait so I went outside to take a few pictures. It seems I am spending to much time at train stations 🤔 I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #realmenofstyle
ΜΕΓΑΣ ΕΙΣΑΙ ΚΥΡΙΕ ΚΑΙ ΘΑΥΜΑΣΤΑ ΤΑ ΕΡΓΑ ΣΟΥ