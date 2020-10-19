MENOY
Γερμανία: Στρέιτ πατέρας 3 παιδιών πάει κάθε μέρα στη δουλειά με... φούστα και γόβες (Φωτογραφίες)

govesart
Νάνσυ Κουλούρα
3

Ο 61χρονος Αμερικανός που ζει στη Γερμανία επιδεικνύει το ιδιόμορφο στυλ του στο Instagram και έχει πάνω από 50.000 followers

Πριν από τέσσερα χρόνια, ο Μάρκ Μπράιαν, ένας Αμερικανός που ζει και εργάζεται στη Γερμανία, ξεκίνησε να φοράει γυναικεία ρούχα δημοσίως και έκτοτε επιδεικνύει με περηφάνια το ιδιόμορφο στυλ του στη δουλειά, τα ψώνια και όλες τις κοινωνικές του υποχρεώσεις.

Ο 61χρονος robotics engineering manager, που είναι παντρεμένος και έχει τρία παιδιά, συνδυάζει σχεδόν καθημερινά γυναικείες φούστες και ψηλοτάκουνες γόβες με ανδρικά πουκάμισα, ένα ανδρόγυνο look που έχει εξελιχθεί σε σήμα κατατεθέν του.



Ο Μπράιαν μίλησε στον ιστότοπο Bored Panda για το πως ξεκίνησε η αγάπη του για τα γυναικεία ρούχα, ποια προβλήματα δημιουργεί στην καθημερινότητά του η ασυνήθιστη εμφάνισή του και γιατί ο ίδιος αρνείται να συμμορφωθεί με τα στερεότυπα που συνοδεύουν τα δύο φύλα και έχουν να κάνουν με τη μόδα.

Όπως εξήγησε ο 61χρονος, η πρώτη φορά που δοκίμασε ψηλοτάκουνες γόβες ήταν στο κολέγιο, όταν του το ζήτησε η τότε κοπέλα του πριν χορέψει μαζί της. Η πρώτη του εμπειρία με τις στενές φούστες προέκυψε αρκετά αργότερα. Όταν πια το συγκεκριμένο ντύσιμο εντάχθηκε για τα καλά στην καθημερινότητά του, ο Μπράιαν δημιούργησε έναν λογαριασμό στο Instagram για να μοιράζεται με τους followers του τα αγαπημένα του look.



O 61χρονος ποστάρει τακτικά φωτογραφίες του εαυτού του με κομψές φούστες σε στενή γραμμή, συνδυασμένες με ανδρικά πουκάμισα και ψηλοτάκουνα γυναικεία παπούτσια, όπως γόβες και πέδιλα.

Στο προφίλ του, o Μπράιαν περιγράφει τον εαυτό του ως «στρέιτ άνδρα σε ευτυχισμένο γάμο, που αγαπά τις Πόρσε, τις όμορφες γυναίκες και τη χρήση φουστών και ψηλοτάκουνων παπουτσιών στις καθημερινές του εμφανίσεις».



Μιλώντας για τα αγαπημένα του κομμάτια, ο 61χρονος αποκαλύπτει ότι έχει ιδιαίτερη αδυναμία στις 12-ποντες γόβες στιλέτο και τις στενές φούστες μέχρι το γόνατο, που αγοράζει κυρίως online. «Δεν είναι και το πιο άνετο σύνολο, αλλά μου αρέσει πολύ αυτός ο συνδυασμός», παραδέχεται ο Αμερικανός.

Ο Μπράιαν δήλωσε στο BoredPanda ότι ο λόγος που ντύνεται έτσι είναι «επειδή μπορεί» και ισχυρίστηκε ότι θαύμαζε πάντοτε τις γυναίκες με το συγκεκριμένο look, επειδή κατά την άποψή του αποπνέουν ιδιαίτερο δυναμισμό.



Αρκετοί άνθρωποι έχουν απορίες για την σεξουαλικότητα του 61χρονου από τότε που ξεκίνησε να φοράει φούστες δημόσια και δεν διστάζουν να του τις εκφράσουν, κάτι που όπως λέει τον νευριάζει αρκετά. «Τις περισσότερες φορές τους απαντώ "να μη σε νοιάζει". Άλλες τους λέω απλά ότι είμαι στρέιτ. Όμως υπάρχουν και φορές που ξεσπάω, ιδίως όταν με ρωτούν άνδρες. Τότε τους ρωτάω "γιατί το γεγονός ότι φοράω φούσκα σε έκανε να αναρωτιέσαι για τις σεξουαλικές μου προτιμήσεις" ή «θα με ρώταγες το ίδιο αν φορούσα παντελόνι;"».



Ο Μαρκ έχει παντρευτεί τρεις φορές, με τον τελευταίο του γάμο να αριθμεί 11 χρόνια ζωής. Τόσο η συζυγός του όσο και τα τρία παιδιά του στηρίζουν απόλυτα τις επιλογές του, σύμφωνα με τον ίδιο.



Όσο για τις αντιδράσεις στη δουλειά του, παραδέχεται ότι τις πρώτες φορές που πήγε με φούστα στον εργασιακό του χώρο αισθανόταν λιγάκι αγχωμένος, όμως σύντομα διαπίστωσε ότι η μεγάλη πλειοψηφία των ανθρώπων δεν νοιάζεται για το τι φοράς.

Μόνο μια μικρή μερίδα έχει πρόβλημα, και ο ίδιος θεωρεί ότι δεν αξίζει να ασχολείται με αυτούς.



Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

Yesterday, after I got home, I quickly took off stockings, changed skirts, shirt, and picked a comfortable sandal to go out to dinner with my wife. Restaurant is an old converted train depot. Great steaks! Even though we had reservations we still had about a 20 minute wait so I went outside to take a few pictures. It seems I am spending to much time at train stations 🤔 I am just a normal, happily married, straight guy that loves Porsche’s, beautiful women, and likes to incorporate a skirt and heels into his daily wardrobe. Clothes and shoes should have no gender. #meninskirts #markinhighheels #clotheshavenogender #maninheels #maninhighheels #socialdistancing #maninskirt #skirtsformen #heelsformen #realmenofstyle

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Mark Bryan (@markbryan911) στις



Με πληροφορίες από bored panda, daily mail

nik

ΜΕΓΑΣ ΕΙΣΑΙ ΚΥΡΙΕ ΚΑΙ ΘΑΥΜΑΣΤΑ ΤΑ ΕΡΓΑ ΣΟΥ

Μαρια Μ.

Στρέιτ,ε;Χαχαχαχα!Δεν το ζω αυτό που είδα!!!😹

axaxaxa

αυτός είναι στρειτ;;;; χαχαχαχα

