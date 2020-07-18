Γαλλία: Στις φλόγες ο ιστορικός καθεδρικός ναός της Νάντης
Πάνω από εκατό πυροσβέστες στη μάχη για να τεθεί υπό έλεγχο η φωτιά στον εμβληματικό ναό του 15ου αιώνα
Breaking: Firefighters say the fire at Nantes Cathedral in France is contained. The organ of the cathedral is destroyed, but the roof is intact. Ouest France reports that arson is not being ruled out as fires started in multiple areas of the structure. pic.twitter.com/GWJSyY86JQ— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 18, 2020
#BREAKING: Major fire breaks out at Saint-Pierre-et-Saint-Paul cathedral in the western French city of Nantes. More than 100 firefighters were deployed. For the moment, the fire has been contained.#cathedraledenantes #cathedrale #cathedral #nantes #fire #french #church #news pic.twitter.com/e2GMZNE3Gf— Uncover (@UncoverIntl) July 18, 2020
Massive fire breaks out at the historic #Nantes Cathedral in #France— Russian Market (@russian_market) July 18, 2020
pic.twitter.com/bdzZQUoEm4
Τηλεοπτικά πλάνα δείχνουν καπνό να βγαίνει από το αρχιτεκτόνημα του 15ου αιώνα. Ο ναός των Αγίων Πέτρου και Παύλου θεμελιώθηκε το 1434.
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr
Ρoή Ειδήσεων
Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα