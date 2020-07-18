MENOY
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Κορωνοϊός - Δείτε στο protothema.gr: Κρούσματα και θάνατοι σε όλο τον κόσμο

ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Συγκλονιστικό βίντεο: Η επίθεση στην εφορία της Κοζάνης

ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Ανησυχία από τις εισαγωγές για Covid-19 στα νοσοκομεία - Με μάσκα από σήμερα όλοι στα σούπερ μάρκετ

Κόσμος
#TAGS:
Γαλλία Νάντη Φωτιά Καθεδρικός Ναός

Γαλλία: Στις φλόγες ο ιστορικός καθεδρικός ναός της Νάντης

nantes

Πάνω από εκατό πυροσβέστες στη μάχη για να τεθεί υπό έλεγχο η φωτιά στον εμβληματικό ναό του 15ου αιώνα

Μνήμες από τη φωτιά στην Παναγία των Παρισίων έχουν ξυπνήσει στη Γαλλία, καθώς φλόγες έχουν τυλίξει τον ιστορικό ναό των Αγίων Πέτρου και Παύλου, στη Νάντη. Περισσότεροι από εκατό πυροσβέστες προσπαθούν να κατασβέσουν πυρκαγιά που ξέσπασε νωρίς σήμερα το πρωί στο εσωτερικό του καθεδρικού ναού.  Πριν από λίγο έγινε γνωστό ότι η φωτιά έχει τεθεί υπό μερικό έλεγχο, ωστόσο, έχει υποστεί μεγάλες ζημιές το εσωτερικό του ναού. Και το παρελθόν ο καθεδρικός ναός της Νάντης είχε καεί και τότε είχαν χρειασθεί τρία χρόνια για να ανακατασκευασθεί η στέγη του και να λειτουργήσει εκ νέου.







Τηλεοπτικά πλάνα δείχνουν καπνό να βγαίνει από το αρχιτεκτόνημα του 15ου αιώνα. Ο ναός των Αγίων Πέτρου και Παύλου θεμελιώθηκε το 1434.
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

Ρoή Ειδήσεων

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
δείτε όλες τις ειδήσεις

Best of Network

ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

ΠΡΟΣΘΗΚΗ ΣΧΟΛΙΟΥ
Απομένουν χαρακτήρες
* Υποχρεωτικά πεδία

Δείτε Επίσης