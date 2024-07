Ο Παναθηναϊκός ανανέωσε για τρία χρόνια με τον Μάριους Γκριγκόνις

Read what Marius Grigonis stated about his commitment to Panathinaikos BC AKTOR ☘️



🗣️“The respect that the team showed me, means a lot. I’m happy to be staying here for years”



Read more at https://t.co/UAOvUpG1mk#WeTheGreens #paobcaktor #LiveTheGreenMagic pic.twitter.com/p2yA9TATC0