«Πόρτα» του Τσάμπι Αλόνσο σε Λίβερπουλ και Μπάγερν Μονάχου - Ανακοίνωσε την παραμονή του στη Λεβερκούζεν

🚨🚨 BREAKING! Xabi Alonso: “I had a good meeting with Bayer Leverkusen and I informed them that I will STAY and continue at the club”.



“After lot of talks about my future, I used the break to reflect and make my decision”.



“This is the place to be for me”. ⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/QM4fzyQp14