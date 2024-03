Η Σαρλίζ Θερόν έπαιξε τένις για καλό σκοπό με τον Τζόκοβιτς - Βίντεο

🔉🔊



“Let’s go, you lazy bastard!” Charlize Theron yelled as @DjokerNole ran back and forth on the court to hit multiple returns.



Djokovic said it was a "great honor" to be at the event, joking that Theron "made me work today ... but that was part of the strategy, I guess." 😅 pic.twitter.com/MyenRnQqlP