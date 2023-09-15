Συγκλόνισε ο Μάρεϊ: Δεν πήγε στην κηδεία της γιαγιάς του για να παίξει με τη Μεγάλη Βρετανία - Δάκρυσε μετά τον αγώνα- Βίντεο

"That was for you, Gran" ❤️



What an incredible performance from Sir @andy_murray given the circumstances 👏 pic.twitter.com/02DzCy3WKD — LTA (@the_LTA) September 15, 2023

Λεάντρο Ριέντι με 2-1 σετ και αποθεώθηκε από τον κόσμο στο Μάντσεστερ.







After defeating Leandro Riedi in the #DavisCup, Andy Murray became emotional during the post-match interview.



He revealed that today was his grandmother's funeral, and he couldn't be there to play in Manchester.



He dedicated the victory to her. pic.twitter.com/t582Li9Z23 — Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis) September 15, 2023







