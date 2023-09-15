Συγκλόνισε ο Μάρεϊ: Δεν πήγε στην κηδεία της γιαγιάς του για να παίξει με τη Μεγάλη Βρετανία - Δάκρυσε μετά τον αγώνα- Βίντεο
Ο Άντι Μάρεϊ αφιέρωσε τη νίκη του στη γιαγιά Έλεν και αποθεώθηκε στο Μάντσεστερ

Δεν έγινε τυχαία Σερ και δεν είναι τυχαία ένας από τους καλύτερους τενίστες όλων των εποχών. 

Ο Άντι Μαρεϊ, ο άνθρωπος που χάρισε στη Μεγάλη Βρετανία δύο χρυσά Ολυμπιακά μετάλλια, απέδειξε για άλλη μια φορά πόσο πιστός είναι στη χώρα του και στο άθλημα του.

Ο σπουδαίος τενίστας με καταγωγή από την Σκωτία δεν πήγε στην κηδεία της γιαγιάς του για να παίξει τένις με την Εθνική ομάδα της Μεγάλης Βρετανίας. 



Την Παρασκευή η οικογένειά του κήδεψε την γιαγιά του Έλεν (μητέρα του πατέρα του) αλλά εκείνος ήταν στο Μάντσεστερ για να παίξει στο Davis Cup. Κέρδισε μάλιστα τον Ελβετό  Λεάντρο Ριέντι με 2-1 σετ και αποθεώθηκε από τον κόσμο στο Μάντσεστερ. 
Εν συνεχεία μίλησε στην κάμερα και δάκρυσε όταν αναφέρθηκε στην γιαγιά του. «Σήμερα είναι μια δύσκολη μέρα για μένα. Σήμερα είναι η κηδεία της γιαγιάς μου. Λυπάμαι στην οικογένειά μου που δεν μπορώ να είμαι εκεί. Γκραν, αυτό είναι για σένα», είπε και σείστηκε το στάδιο που είχε γεμίσει με 10000 θεατές. 

Φυσικά ο 36χρονος μύθος του τένις στο Νησί θα μπορούσε να αποσυρθεί από τους αγώνες αλλά εκείνος επέλεξε να είναι εκεί! 





