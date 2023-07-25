ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Τριήμερο πένθος στις Ένοπλες Δυνάμεις για τον θάνατο των δύο πιλότων του Canadair

Αναβάλλεται η επίσκεψη του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη στην Κύπρο

Νέα μηνύματα 112 σε Ρόδο, Κέρκυρα, Κάρυστο - Σε ποιες περιοχές έχουν σταλεί

Καύσωνας: Αναστέλλεται η λειτουργία των υποθηκοφυλακείων την Τετάρτη - Ποιοι εξαιρούνται

ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς: Υπέστη ανακοπή καρδιάς εν ώρα προπόνησης ο 18χρονος γιος του!
Λε Μπρον Τζέιμς NBA

ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς: Υπέστη ανακοπή καρδιάς εν ώρα προπόνησης ο 18χρονος γιος του!

Ο Μπρόνι μεταφέρθηκε στο νοσοκομείο και έχει βγει από τη ΜΕΘ

bronny_james_arthro
Σοκ στην οικογένεια του ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς. Ο 18χρονος γιος του Μπρόνι ο οποίος παίζει και αυτός μπάσκετ στο πανεπιστήμιο του USC υπέστη ανακοπή καρδιάς και μεταφέρθηκε στο νοσοκομείο.


Εκεί εξετάστηκε από τους γιατρούς και πλέον είναι εκτός ΜΕΘ.



Εκπρόσωπος της οικογένειας Τζέιμς είπε στο TMZ Sports: «Χθες ενώ έκανε προπόνηση ο Μπρόνι Τζέιμς υπέστη καρδιακή ανακοπή. Το ιατρικό προσωπικό μπόρεσε να περιθάλψει τον Μπρόνι και να τον μεταφέρει στο νοσοκομείο. Τώρα είναι σε σταθερή κατάσταση και δεν βρίσκεται πλέον στη ΜΕΘ. Ζητάμε σεβασμό και ιδιωτικότητα για την οικογένεια Τζέιμς και θα ενημερώσουμε τα μέσα ενημέρωσης όταν υπάρχουν περισσότερες πληροφορίες».



Ο εκπρόσωπος είπε στη συνέχεια: «Ο ΛεΜπρόν και η Σαβάνα επιθυμούν να στείλουν δημόσια τις βαθύτερες ευχαριστίες και την εκτίμησή τους στο ιατρικό και αθλητικό προσωπικό του USC για την απίστευτη δουλειά και την αφοσίωσή τους στην ασφάλεια των αθλητών τους».



Σύμφωνα με το TMZ Sports, ο Μπρόνι Τζέιμς ήταν αναίσθητος την ώρα της διακομιδής στο νοσοκομείο.

Ο Μπρόνι γεννήθηκε το 2004 στο Κλίβελαντ έχει ύψος 1.91μ και σύντομα όπως αναφέρουν οι Αμερικανοί θα τον  δούμε στο NBA. 


Κάρυστος: Έπεσε Canadair σε ρεματιά ενώ επιχειρούσε στην κατάσβεση της πυρκαγιάς

Κάρυστος: Η στιγμή που το Canadair συντρίβεται στην Κάρυστο - Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο

Κάρυστος: Το σημείο στο οποίο συνετρίβη το Canadair - Δείτε βίντεο
