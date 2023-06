Serie A: Πήρε το ντέρμπι παραμονής η Βερόνα, 3-1 τη Σπέτσια - Δείτε τα γκολ

In 1988, a young Claudio Ranieri arrived at Cagliari in Serie C and took them to TWO successive promotions to Serie A.



In December, a 71 year old Ranieri came in with the task to bring Cagliari back to Serie A - mission accomplished ✅🇮🇹



