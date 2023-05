𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫: Georgios Bartzokas🏆



For the second year in a row, Bartzokas has been honored for leading @Olympiacos_BC to the Final Four by being voted the 2022-23 Alexander Gomelskiy Coach of the Year by his fellow EuroLeague head coaches. pic.twitter.com/9A5JqChuew