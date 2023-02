Champions League: Η Λίβερπουλ ζει για θαύματα και η Ρεάλ να τα διαλύει - Η «βασίλισσα» την κατάπιε ξανά

Real Madrid have won six of their last seven matches against Liverpool, drawing the other:



⚪️ 3-0, Oct 2014

⚪️ 1-0, Nov 2014

⚪️ 3-1, May 2018

⚪️ 3-1, Apr 2021

🤝 0-0, Apr 2021

⚪ 1-0, May 2022

⚪ 5-2, Feb 2023