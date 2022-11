Η πρώην ψυχολόγος των Σπερς μήνυσε τον επιδειξία Τζος Πρίμο

A copy of the lawsuit filed on behalf of Dr. Hillary Cauthen in Bexar County against the Spurs and Joshua Primo. She alleges Primo exposed himself to her multiple times during individual therapy sessions. #ksatnews #ksatsports pic.twitter.com/ZpLEnHXmhZ

The lawsuit, obtained by @TheAthletic @Stadium, alleges that Cauthen informed the Spurs organization of Primo's indecent exposures in January 2022 and her repeated reports went "ignored." More to come on this developing story. https://t.co/zCBA1Vs20a