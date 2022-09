Τεντόγλου - Ντρισμπιώτη: Κορυφαίοι αθλητές στην Ευρώπη για τον μήνα Αύγουστο

Glomex Player(40599w16ki4e70hs, v-cm7pef03tcll)

Glomex Player(40599w16ki4e70hs, v-cmasq24hxen5)

It's a double for Greece! 🇬🇷🇬🇷🇬🇷



🗳 You have voted for Miltiadis Tentoglou and Antigoni Ntrismpioti as your Athletes of the Month! ✨ pic.twitter.com/XQWvux9CAE