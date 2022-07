Κύργιος: «Ο προηγούμενος παρτενέρ μου ήταν ο Τσιτσιπάς, δεν μπορεί να πάει κάτι χειρότερα»

It’s a vibe. And it’s happening 😎@NickKyrgios x @JackSock92 doubles in DC 🙌



Catch Nick’s full live where he talks Wimbledon, mental health and his love for taking serving suggestion from the #CitiOpen crowd ➡️https://t.co/vYrn4Cmb3V pic.twitter.com/XBpF5AOPyY